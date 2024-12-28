Man strangled to death in his sleep in UP's Bareilly

Bareilly (UP), Dec 28 (PTI) A 62-year-old farmer was strangled to death by unidentified assailants while he was sleeping in the verandah of his house in Uttar Pradesh's Bareilly district, police said on Saturday.

According to police, the incident occurred at Jagannathpur village under the Sirouli police station limits at around 2:30 am on Saturday when the victim, Gyani Prasad, was asleep.

Additional Superintendent of Police (North), Mukesh Chandra Mishra, said, "On receiving information about the incident, local police reached the spot and found Gyani Prasad's body on the bed.

"His throat was strangled, and blood was coming out of his mouth and nose. The body has been sent for post-mortem, and efforts are underway to identify and apprehend the culprits," the officer said.

The ASP added that the motive behind the murder is still unclear, and the police are examining all possible angles.

Once the post-mortem report is received, a formal FIR will be registered based on the family's complaint, he said.

The victim's brother, Nekpal, said, "Gyani Prasad had no enmity with anyone, yet he was murdered. The family is in a state of shock. We will lodge a formal complaint once the post-mortem report is received." The police are questioning the deceased's family members and neighbours to gather more details about the case. PTI COR KIS ARI