Man 'strangled' to death in Jharkhand, 2 held

Chaibasa (Jharkhand), Feb 18 (PTI) Two persons were arrested on Wednesday for allegedly strangling their friend to death in Jharkhand's West Singhbhum district three days ago, police said.

The two accused were apprehended from their residences in Bhuiyansai village under the Hatgamariah Police Station limits, a senior officer said.

The arrests were made after deceased Vaishakhi Gwala's wife lodged a complaint, alleging that the two had beaten up her husband and strangled him to death early on February 15, he said.

The police recovered the body from a pond in Paramsai village under the jurisdiction of the Hatgamariah PS, the officer said.

A police team headed by Sub-Divisional Police Officer (Jagannathpur) Raphael Murmu was formed on the directive of Superintendent of Police Amit Renu to investigate the death of Gwala.

A preliminary investigation revealed that the arrested persons had visited Gwala's home and taken him outside to celebrate the Maghe festival.

"They had consumed 'hadia' (popular rice beer of the region) together and headed towards Kalimati village to celebrate the festival. On the way, Gwala had slapped one of the accused in inebriated conditions, and he retaliated. The two accused strangled him to death. They dumped the body in a pond," the officer said.

