Man strangled to death in south Mumbai

Mumbai, Aug 30 (PTI) A 26-year-old man was strangled to death by unidentified persons in the Dongri area of south Mumbai, police said on Saturday.

The victim, Arafat Mehboob Khan, was found dead by his brother on the road near Liberty House Gate on Friday night, an official said.

The police were alerted, and a forensics team arrived at the scene, he said.

Khan's body bore a strangulation mark on the neck, the official said.

A murder case has been registered against unidentified persons, and the police are scanning CCTV footage from the locality to trace the accused.