Man strangles girlfriend to death at hotel in Navi Mumbai; held

Mumbai, Jan 9 (PTI) A 35-year-old woman was killed allegedly by her boyfriend who strangled her in a room of a hotel in Navi Mumbai, police said on Tuesday.

Advertisment

Based on a tip-off, the Mumbai police apprehended the accused from his house in the western suburb of Saki Naka here in the early hours of the day, an official said.

The police had received information that the accused, Shoeb Sheikh (24), had committed an offence and was planning to flee to his hometown, he said.

On interrogation, the accused revealed that he had checked into a hotel in Navi Mumbai with his girlfriend Amy alias Amit Ravindra Kaur (35) on Monday, the official said.

Advertisment

Sheikh suspected Amy of having an affair and allegedly strangled her in a fit of rage. He then left the hotel, he said.

Following the revelation, the Turbhe police were informed about the murder and a team was dispatched to the hotel, where the victim's body was found in the room, the official said.

The victim was a manager with a private sector bank and lived in the Sion Koliwada area, he said.

Sheikh has been arrested under section 302 (murder) and other relevant provisions of the Indian Penal Code, the official added. PTI ZA ARU