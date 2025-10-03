Man strangles his three children, commits suicide over domestic dispute in Faridabad

Faridabad, Oct 3 (PTI) A man allegedly strangled his three children and then committed suicide by hanging himself over a domestic dispute in a village here, police said on Friday.

The family was rushed to a hospital, where the doctors declared the man and his two daughters dead. His son is said to be in a critical condition, police said.

Before taking the extreme step, he also made a video holding his wife, her sisters and her brother responsible.

According to the police, the man was identified as Karmaveer, a resident of Nekpur village who lived with his wife Chanchal and three children.

He had been having disputes with his wife for the last several months. Chanchal would often leave and go to her parents' home and return, police said.

On Friday morning, around 5 am, Karamveer's family reached his home and found him hanging from a noose. His three children -- Chhavi (10), Nishant (8), and Srishti (6) -- were lying unconscious.

All were immediately rushed to a private hospital, where Nishant and Srishti were taken to the ICU, and doctors declared Karmaveer and Chhavi dead. Srishti also died during treatment, and Nishant is still being treated in the hospital, police said.

The police were informed by the village sarpanch at around 6:30 am. Police teams from the Dhauj police station reached the spot and the hospital. From there, the bodies of Karmaveer, Srishti and Chhavi were taken to the mortuary, they said.

A senior investigating officer said that the preliminary investigation revealed that Karmaveer strangled all three children with a rope early in the morning. After he thought they had died, he hanged himself.

"A police team is attempting to contact the deceased's wife, Chanchal. Further action will be taken after receiving statements from the family", said Yashpal Singh, spokesperson of Faridabad police. PTI COR HIG HIG