Man strangles minor sister over interfaith love in UP's Meerut

Meerut (UP), Aug 7 (PTI) A 26-year-old man on Wednesday strangled his minor sister allegedly over her wanting to marry the man of her choice, police said.

Superintendent of Police (Rural) Kamlesh Bahadur said, "We have arrested one Haseen, who strangled his minor sister following an argument in Inchauli Police Station area." The SP said that the victim was having an affair with a man of a different community against the wish of her family and had run away with him a few months ago.

"She however was brought back and the man was sent to jail in a kidnapping case," Bahadur said.

Despite her return, tensions continued at the girl's house.

"Her family members wanted to get her married but she used to have arguments with them over it. As per information provided by the neighbours, she had an argument with her brother about marrying the man of her choice in the morning.

"Her brother Haseen got enraged during the argument and strangled her," said the SP.

Police have sent the body for post mortem and arrested the brother.