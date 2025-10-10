Man strangles mother, hangs her body with rope over property dispute in UP village

Kaushambi (UP), Oct 10 (PTI) A man was arrested on Friday after he allegedly strangled his mother to death and hanged her body with a rope to make it appear like suicide in a village here, police said.

The arrested accused has been identified as Kishan Kishore (30), resident of Kherwa village in Kaushambi district.

According to police, Kishan strangled his mother Sheela Devi (55) to death on Thursday evening, fearing that she would transfer her land and Rs 3 lakh in her bank account to his brother.

Superintendent of Police Rajesh Kumar told reporters that Sheela Devi had been staying at her cousin Jai Singh's house in Kherwa village for some time.

On Thursday evening, her body was found hanging from a noose in Jai Singh's house.

However, the post-mortem report cited strangulation as the cause of her death.

Based on the post-mortem report and electronic evidence, police questioned Kishan, who admitted to the crime.

The SP said Kishan was arrested and sent to jail.