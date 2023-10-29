Man strangles mother to death over petty argument in Navi Mumbai; held

Thane, Oct 29 (PTI) A man allegedly strangled his 46-year-old mother to death following an argument at their home in Navi Mumbai on Sunday, police said.

The police have arrested Roopchand Rehman Sheikh (21) for the murder that took place at an apartment in Kopri village in the small of the day, an official from Turbhe police stations said.

The victim Salma alias Jahanara Khatun lived with her son, and the duo quarrelled frequently over his unemployment, he said.

Following one such argument, the accused, in a fit of rage, strangled his mother to death around 1.30 am, the official said.

The police were alerted, and the body was sent to a government hospital for post-mortem, he said.

Based on the complaint lodged by the deceased woman’s daughter, the police have registered an offence under section 302 (murder) of the Indian Penal Code, the official added. PTI COR ARU