Man strangles six-year-old son in UP’s Bulandshahr

Bulandshahr (UP), Dec 10 (PTI) A man allegedly strangled his six-year-old son to death here, police said on Tuesday.

According to the police, Kanhaiya, a resident of Soi village, recently had an argument with his wife after which she started living at her maternal home leaving their son with the father.

On Monday night, Tarun reportedly insisted on speaking with his mother over the phone and to visit her. This angered Kanhaiya and in a fit of rage, he strangled the boy and fled, they said.

Additional Superintendent of Police (Rural) Rohit Mishra said police were informed by Tarun’s grandmother about the incident.

The body has been sent for post-mortem and the accused has been detained, he said.