Man strangles wife, arrested in Kerala's Palakkad

Palakkad (Kerala), Oct 11 (PTI) A 26-year-old woman, initially declared dead by doctors at a hospital here, was allegedly murdered by her husband in this northern district, police said on Saturday.

Vaishnavi, a native of Perinthalmanna in neighbouring Malappuram, was strangled to death by her husband Deekshith, who had married her one and a half years ago after a love relationship, they added.

The crime occurred under the jurisdiction of the Sreekrishnapuram police station in the early hours of Friday.

According to police, the incident came to light when the man informed the woman’s father that she had developed uneasiness and was rushed to a hospital.

"As the woman was declared dead by doctors and her family grew suspicious, they demanded a postmortem, which was later conducted at the Government Medical College Hospital in Thrissur," a police officer said.

"During the postmortem, it was found that the woman had been strangled to death. During interrogation, the man confessed to the crime," he added.

Police said Deekshith admitted that the crime was committed out of anger during a quarrel over certain issues.

A case was registered against him under various sections of the BNS, and he has been arrested, police added. PTI LGK SSK