Man strangles wife in Gurugram, tries to pass it off as suicide

Gurugram, Jun 12 (PTI) A man allegedly strangled his wife here and attempted to pass it off as a suicide by hanging her body from a fan to evade police action, officials said on Wednesday.

The 40-year-old gardener confessed to the murder after he was arrested on Tuesday, they said.

He claimed to have carried out the alleged act over suspicion that his wife was having an affair.

According to police, Satish Kumar informed police on Tuesday morning that his wife had hanged herself at their rented house in Indira Colony near Silokhera village, following which a police team reached the spot where Kumar was present with his two children.

Police took the body into custody and sent it to the mortuary. The crime and Forensic Science Laboratory teams also visited the spot and found the suicide to be suspicious.

Police informed the family of deceased and her family reached Gurugram. Sudama, the brother of the deceased, filed a complaint against Kumar, they said.

"My sister got married around 12 years ago and lived with her husband and two children in Indira Colony near Silokhera village. Since marriage, my sister's husband used to quarrel and beat her. When we got information about her death, we reached her house where we came to know that on the night of Monday, my brother-in-law Satish beat up my sister and then strangled her to death," Sudama, a native of Kanpur, said in his complaint.

Following the complaint, an FIR was registered at Sector 40 Police Station on Tuesday and police arrested Kumar, who is a native of Uttar Pradesh's Kannauj.

"During police interrogation, the accused revealed that he had doubts about his wife's character and strangulated her to death. The accused was produced in a city court today and sent to judicial custody," a Gurugram Police spokesperson said.