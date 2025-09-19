Man strangles wife to death after quarrel in UP's Kasganj, surrenders

Kasganj (UP), Sep 18 (PTI) A man allegedly strangled his 28-year-old wife to death with her saree following a quarrel and dumped her body in a field in Uttar Pradesh's Kasganj district, police said on Thursday.

The incident took place on Wednesday night in Nagla Bhamma village under the Sahawar police station limits, according to Sahawar SHO Chaman Goswami.

The accused, identified as Sonu alias Gaya Prasad, allegedly killed his wife Kanchan after an argument. Police said that after committing the crime, he first called helpline number 112 and reported that his wife is missing.

However, on Thursday afternoon he himself reached the police station and confessed to having strangled his wife with a saree and dumping the body in a nearby field, police said.

Later, a police team found Kanchan's body about 400 metres away from the village.

The accused was subsequently arrested, police said.

Villagers told police that Sonu was addicted to alcohol and quarrels between the couple over this issue often took place.

The accused has been sent to jail, police said. PTI COR ABN KVK KVK