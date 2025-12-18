Man strangles wife to death, ends life in Bengaluru's Ramanagara

Ramanagara (Karnataka), Dec 18 (PTI) A man allegedly killed his wife and later died by suicide here, police said on Thursday.

The deceased were identified as Naveen Kumar (35) and his wife, Vatsala (30).

The couple had been married for eight years and had a seven-year-old daughter, who was at her grandparents’ house when the incident occurred on December 15 in Hagalahalli village of Ramanagara taluk in Bengaluru South district.

According to police, the couple frequently argued over minor issues.

Kumar ran a hotel near their residence, while Vatsala worked at a sofa manufacturing unit in the Bidadi Industrial Area.

He was reportedly opposed to her working and had allegedly insisted that she resign.

A senior police officer said that following a dispute last week, Vatsala had approached a women’s police station.

On the day of the incident, the argument between the couple allegedly escalated, following which Kumar strangled his wife to death at their residence.

He later died by suicide by hanging himself from a ceiling fan, the officer said.

On receiving information, Ramanagara rural police rushed to the spot and conducted an inspection.

The bodies were later shifted to the district hospital for post-mortem examination, police added. PTI AMP SSK