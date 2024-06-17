Man strangles wife to death in Faridabad

Faridabad (Haryana), Jun 17 (PTI) A 37-year-old man allegedly strangled to death his wife in their flat in the Sector 56 area of Faridabad, police said on Monday.

Mubarik, who hailed from Mathura in Uttar Pradesh, married Khairoon (35) about 16 years ago. They had four children, aged 14, 13, 12 and 10, they said.

Imran, the woman's brother, accused Mubarik and his family members of murdering his sister.

Mubarik was an alcoholic and quarrelled with Khairoon every day, Ghaziabad native Imran said in his complaint.

Imran was informed by his niece early on Monday that Mubarik had murdered their mother. When he reached their home, he found Khairoon's body on the bed, with a dupatta wrapped around her neck, according to the police complaint.

The children told Imran that Mubarik returned home drunk around midnight and quarrelled with their mother. He had also locked the children in a room. When they woke up in the morning and raised an alarm, neighbours opened the door and they found their mother lying dead and their father missing, according to the complaint.

Imran alleged Mubarik had come to his village about three days back and threatened to kill Khairoon.

He added that when he complained to Mubarik's elder brothers Mushtaq, Zafar and Farooq, they provoked him further.

On the basis of the complaint, an FIR was registered against Mubarik and his brothers under sections 302 (murder) and 120B (criminal conspiracy) of the Indian Penal Code at Sector 58 police station on Monday, the police said.

A senior officer said Mubarik is absconding but the police will arrest him shortly. The role of the other accused will be verified first. PTI COR SZM