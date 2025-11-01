Man strangles wife to death over suspicion of extra-marital affair

Ranchi, Nov 1 (PTI) A man allegedly strangled his wife to death in Ranchi over suspicion that she was in a relationship with another person, police said.

The incident happened late on Friday night at Lohar Kocha in Misirgonda, and the body was found on Saturday morning, they said.

"The husband has been arrested. The victim's body has been sent for postmortem examination to the Rajendra Institute of Medical Sciences (RIMS)," said Abhay Kumar Sinha, the officer-in-charge of the Gonda police station.

The deceased was identified as Rahil Khashap (40).

"Her husband, Shibu, told us that he had suspicions about his wife having an affair with someone. Because of this, their relationship had soured. Last night, an altercation broke out between them, which escalated, leading to the murder," Sinha said.