Man strangulates wife to death in Delhi following quarrel; arrested

NewsDrum Desk
08 Nov 2023

New Delhi, Nov 8 (PTI) A man was arrested on Wednesday for allegedly strangulating her wife to death following a quarrel between them at their rented accommodation in southeast Delhi's Sarita Vihar area, police said.

Upon receiving a call about the woman's death, police reached the house at Sarita Vihar's Aali village and found her body lying on a mattress on the floor. Her neck had strangulation marks, an official said.

On the intervening night of November 7 and 8, 23-year-old Sabira and her husband Asaan got into a quarrel. In the heat of the moment, Asaan strangulated Sabira with a scarf and fled, police said.

The accused was arrested in the evening and he confessed to his crime, police said, adding further interrogation was underway. PTI ALK NSD NSD

