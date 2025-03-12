Man stripped, tied to tree and beaten in UP; accused held after video goes viral

Saharanpur (UP), Mar 11 (PTI) Police in Saharanpur have made one arrest after a video went viral on social media showing a man being stripped, tied to a tree, and brutally beaten in the Gangoh police station area, officials said on Wednesday.

Superintendent of Police (Rural), Sagar Jain, told PTI that the victim, Mubarik (35), is a resident of Mohalla Aurangabad who works as a mason.

"On Monday, a person named Raees (36) gave Mubarik Rs 500 to purchase liquor. However, Mubarik allegedly lost the money. Enraged by this, Raees tied Mubarik to a tree, stripped him, and subjected him to severe beating," the SP said.

A video of the incident showed Mubarik pleading for help even as the bystanders remain mute spectators.

Police have arrested Raees and a probe is underway, the SP said. PTI COR CDN ARI