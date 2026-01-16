Man succumbs to injuries 19 days after speeding car dragged him for 500 metres in road accident

Beed, Jan 16 (PTI) A 20-year-old man succumbed to severe injuries 19 days after he was dragged for more than half a kilometre in a road accident in Maharashtra's Beed district, a police official said.

On December 28, a speeding four-wheeler rammed into the motorcycle Aditya Shahaji Pankhade was riding in Kada area of Ashti tehsil here, the official said.

"Such was the impact that Aditya and his motorcycle were dragged for more than 500 metres, leaving him with severe injuries. He was rushed to a private hospital in neighbouring Ahilyanagar district where he died on Thursday after being in the ICU for 19 days," the official said.

Aditya, a resident of Devnimgaon, is survived by his parents and two sisters, the official said. PTI COR BNM