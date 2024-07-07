Man suffering depression kills self in UP's Saharanpur

Saharanpur (UP), Jul 7 (PTI) A 40-year-old man allegedly committed suicide on Sunday by slitting his throat with a knife, police here said.

The victim was identified as Rizwan, a resident of Ghulam Aulia locality, they said.

Superintendent of Police (Rural) Sagar Jain told PTI that Rizwan was suffering from depression and was undergoing treatment. He slit his throat with a vegetable-cutting knife.

He was married 12 years ago to Shamili. But she had been living at her maternal home for the past year, Jain said.

Rizwan's nephew found his body in his room on Sunday. He was rushed to the hospital, where the doctors declared him dead on arrival, the SP said.

The body was sent for post-mortem. Further investigation is underway, SP added.