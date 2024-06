Thane, Jun 24 (PTI) A 19-year-old man allegedly committed suicide in Dombivali in Thane district, a police official said on Monday.

He hanged himself in his house in Garibacha Wada around 8pm on June 22, the Vishnu Nagar police station official said.

"His father has told us the deceased suffered from bipolar disorder and was undergoing treatment. He would often be distressed about growing old. An accidental death report has been filed," the official added. PTI COR BNM