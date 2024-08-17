Man suffering from Chandipura virus-like symptoms dies in Indore

Indore, Aug 17 (PTI) A 21-year-old man, who suffered symptoms similar to the Chandipura virus infection, died while undergoing treatment at a hospital in Madhya Pradesh's Indore on Saturday, an official said.

According to the health department, the man's test report from the National Institute of Virology (NIV) confirmed that he was not infected with the virus.

Chief Medical and Health Officer (CMHO) Dr B S Saitya said the man was admitted to a private hospital in the city and died during treatment.

Symptoms similar to Chandipura virus infection were found in the man, following which his sample was sent to the Pune-based NIV for examination on August 10, he said.

After the patient's death, the official said, "The test report did not find infection of Chandipura virus in the man." The man was a resident of Khargone and was sent to the Indore hospital for better treatment on August 6, he said.

Indore district has not reported a single confirmed case of Chandipura virus so far, the official said.

Chandipura virus causes fever and acute encephalitis (inflammation of the brain). The symptoms of this disease are similar to flu. The disease is spread by vectors such as mosquitoes, ticks and sandflies.