Man suffers bullet injuries while attempting to escape from police custody in Patna

Patna, Aug 19 (PTI) A person, arrested in connection with a dacoity case here, was injured after police opened fire at him after he allegedly tried to escape from custody, officials said on Tuesday The accused, Deepak Kumar, has been admitted to the Patna Medical College and Hospital (PMCH).

“He was being taken to a place in the Janipur locality where he hid a weapon used in the dacoity on August 12, as well as some of the stolen valuables. When the police team reached the spot, he attempted to escape... he also fired at the security personnel with the same weapon.

“The policemen resorted to controlled retaliatory firing that caused bullet injuries in the leg of the accused,” Patna SSP Kartikeya K Sharma told reporters.

No police officer was injured in the incident, he said.

The condition of Kumar is reported to be out of danger, the SSP said, adding, further investigation is underway. PTI PKD RBT