Man suffers electric shock, falls into drain in Malad area, dies

Mumbai, Nov 14 (PTI) A man was electrocuted in Malad East area of Mumbai, a civic official said on Thursday.

Advertisment

The incident took place at 11pm on Wednesday in Triveni Nagar road area near Parekh garden, he added.

"Kamlesh Chandrakant Shitab (39) was first electrocuted and then he fell into a 25-foot deep nullah (major drain). He was rushed to a nearby hospital through the 108 ambulance service where doctors declared him dead on arrival," the official said.

A probe is underway into the incident, the official said. PTI KK BNM