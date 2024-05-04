Man suffers gunshot wound, two others injured in fight in Punjab's Phagwara

Phagwara, May 4 (PTI) A youth was rushed to a hospital after he suffered a bullet injury on Saturday following a fight between groups in a village here, police said. According to police, a fight broke out in Green Valley, Law Gate Maheru village, injuring three people. Satyam, hailing from Greater Noida in Uttar Pradesh, suffered a gunshot wound and is undergoing treatment. He is studying law in a private university, Phagwara Superintendent of Police(SP) Rupinder Kaur Bhatti said.

While two others, identified as Yash Rathi and Adarsh Tripathi, suffered injuries and were discharged from the hospital after treatment, the SP said. Upon receiving information about the fight, the police reached the spot and recovered two empty shells from the site and rounded up six to seven people for questioning, she said. “We are verifying facts and will formally arrest those involved in the attack under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code, including Section 307(attempt to murder) and of Arms Act," she added. PTI COR CHS HIG HIG