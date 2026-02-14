Man suffers injuries after being dragged by SUV

Hyderabad, Feb 14 (PTI) A 45-year-old man suffered serious injuries when an SUV allegedly dragged him for about 200 metres after he tried to stop it for hitting his car here, police said on Saturday.

A purported video of the incident has since gone viral.

The victim, a private employee, was travelling in a car along with two colleagues on February 9.

The driver of the SUV allegedly drove the vehicle in a rash and negligent manner and hit the car from behind but did not stop.

The victim and his colleagues followed the SUV and managed to reach the latter at a signal.

As the driver of the SUV did not stop, the victim attempted to stop it by coming in front of the SUV.

However, the SUV driver did not stop and instead hit the victim and moved ahead, dragging him for about 200 metres. This caused severe bleeding injuries to the victim and he was admitted to a hospital.

Two persons in the SUV were arrested and sent to remand, police added. PTI SJR SJR KH