Man suffers injuries after dog attacks him inside police station in Meghalaya

Shillong, Jun 13 (PTI) An elderly person was injured after a police dog attacked him in Meghalaya's West Jaintia Hills district, officials said on Thursday.

The incident took place inside a police station, after the man identified as Solin Suting was picked up around 2 am from an area near the India-Bangladesh border, they said.

West Jaintia Hills District SP C Syrti said Suting was brought to the police station for verification as he was found with a Bangladeshi ID card.

Incidentally, a dog at the police station attacked him and he was injured, the officer said.

Suting, meanwhile, claimed in a video posted on an online platform that the police officers who picked him up were in an inebriated condition, and they threatened him to not narrate the incident to anyone.

The SP has denied the allegations.

Later, Suting’s family members took him to a hospital and he was discharged after treatment, Syrti said. PTI JOP RBT