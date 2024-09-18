Man suffers seizure during Ganpati idol immersion, drowns

Palghar, Sep 18 (PTI) A 24-year-old man drowned during the immersion of a Ganesh idol in a lake in Maharashtra’s Palghar district in the early hours of Wednesday, police said.

Amit Satish Mohite was among a group of devotees gathered at Totli Talav to immerse a Ganesh idol.

Around 3.30 am, Mohite suffered a seizure and fell into the water. Despite the efforts by those around him, he could not be saved, an official said.

Mohite’s body was sent to a government hospital for post-mortem, he said, adding that an accidental death case has been registered. PTI COR NR