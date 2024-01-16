Man suffers serious injuries after being stabbed in Delhi's Prem Nagar

New Delhi, Jan 16 (PTI) A 20-year-old man was seriously injured in an attack by unidentified people following an altercation in central Delhi's Prem Nagar area, police said on Tuesday.

The injured, Nitesh, was crossing a road when the altercation broke out, they said.

Police said they received the information about the stabbing incident from a hospital around 4 pm on Monday.

"A team was dispatched to the spot and during investigation, we got to know that Dinesh and his nephew Nitesh were attacked by unidentified people following an altercation. The victim was stabbed multiple times. Teams have been formed to nab the accused," a senior police officer said, adding that a case under section 307 (attempt to murder) of the IPC has been registered.

Police said the victim is undergoing treatment and said to be out of danger. PTI BM CK