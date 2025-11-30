Man surrenders after killing wife over suspicion of infidelity in UP's Fatehpur

Fatehpur (UP), Nov 30 (PTI) A man allegedly killed his wife over suspicion of infidelity, and later surrendered at a police station on Sunday, police here said.

Deputy Superintendent of Police (Jafarganj) Durgesh Deep said that Ajay Singh (38), a resident of Jhaupur village under Radha Nagar area, killed his wife Shikha Singh (36) with a sharp-edged iron tool.

Around 8 am, he reached the police station and surrendered, after which he was formally arrested, Deep said.

During interrogation, Ajay told police that he suspected his wife of having an extramarital affair and that frequent disputes had been taking place between them, the officer said.

He claimed that a quarrel on Saturday night escalated, leading him to commit the murder, he added.

Ajay, originally from Ramwa village, worked at a general store in the Deviganj area here, the DSP added.

Police have registered a case, and the body has been sent for a post-mortem examination. PTI COR ABN ABN KVK APL APL