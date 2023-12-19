Man surrenders before judge in Rajasthan courtroom

Jaipur, Dec 19 (PTI) A 25-year-old man placed his pistol before a judge in a court in Pratapgarh district and raised his hands in surrender, police on Tuesday said.

Salman was accused of opening gunfire in a slum on Sunday evening, Pratapgarh SHO Bhagwan Lal said.

On Monday, he went inside a courtroom, placed a pistol in front of the judge, raised his hands in air and said he has come to surrender, the SHO said.

Salman was arrested under sections 353 and 186 – both counts involving obstructing a public servant from carrying out their duty with criminal force or assault – of the Indian Penal Code and 3/25 of the Arms Act.

He was taken on a three-day police remand, an officer said. PTI AG VN VN