Man suspected of firing at shop in Kota shoots himself dead after police knock on his door

Kota (Rajasthan) Feb 2 (PTI) A man who was a suspect in a recent shooting incident here allegedly shot himself dead on Sunday after police cordoned off a house where he was hiding, officials said.

Rudresh, 24, and his three aides had opened fire at a betel shop on January 26 after the shopkeeper refused to bring cigarettes to their car, they said.

Police said the shop owner's brother, Pavan Singh, sustained bullet injury on his chest in the firing and was currently under treatment at New Medical College Hospital here.

Deputy Superintendent of Police Lokendra Paliwal said police received a tip-off that he was hiding in a house in Naya Nohara under Borekheda police station. On Sunday, police reached the spot and spotted his vehicle parked outside the house where he was said to be hiding in the first floor.

Police cordoned off the location and knocked on his door but he did not open. A gunshot was heard from inside. Police then broke down the door and found Rudresh lying in a pool of blood, the DSP said.

A pistol and two country-made revolvers were also recovered from the room, he said. The body would be handed over to the family members after post-mortem.

Police have already lodged a case against four persons in the shooting case and arrested one of them, one Rajneesh Poter.