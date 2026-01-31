Man suspected of spying for Pakistan's ISI remanded to police custody in Jaipur

Jaipur, Jan 31 (PTI) A man accused of spying for the Pakistani intelligence agency ISI was remanded to police custody for four days by a Jaipur court on Saturday.

The suspect, identified as Jhabararam (28), was arrested on Friday and was produced before a court on Saturday, where he was remanded to police custody till February 4.

Rajasthan Police's Intelligence branch arrested him for allegedly transmitting sensitive Indian Army information across the border and engaging in anti-national activities.

ADG (Intelligence) Prafull Kumar said that the accused was in regular contact with Pakistani handlers through social media and was allegedly lured through honey-trap operations and monetary incentives to share sensitive information.

Jhabararam was detained from Jaisalmer and brought to the Central interrogation centre in Jaipur for joint interrogation. On finding sufficient evidence, a case was registered under the Official Secrets Act, 1923, and he was subsequently arrested. PTI SDA MPL MPL