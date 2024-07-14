Man sustains bullet injury during suicide bid in Thane

Thane, Jul 14 (PTI) A 60-year-old man sustained a bullet injury when he allegedly attempted suicide by shooting himself with a revolver at his home in Maharashtra's Thane district, police said on Sunday.

The incident occurred in Ulhasnagar town on Saturday, an official said.

A case has been registered against the man under the Arms Act for illegal possession of a firearm, said Amol Koli, assistant commissioner of police, Ulhasnagar.

The man, Jagdish Chavan, had been suffering from health problems since the COVID-19 pandemic, he said.

Chavan shot himself with a revolver when he was alone at home on Saturday morning, the official said.

Neighbours rushed him to a nearby hospital, and he was later shifted to Mumbai, where he is undergoing treatment for bullet injury to his chest and abdomen, he said.