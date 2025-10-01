Man swept after falling into drain in south Delhi's Mehrauli, search underway

New Delhi, Sep 30 (PTI) A 33-year-old man was swept away after he fell into a drain during heavy downpour in south Delhi's Mehrauli area on Tuesday afternoon, police said.

The victim has been identified as Devendra alias Kalu, a native of Hathras in Uttar Pradesh. He had been working at a flour mill in Mehrauli for the past two months, they said.

A PCR call was received around 1.10 pm informing that a man had drowned in a drain near Hazrat Qutbuddin Bakhtiyar Kaki's dargah.

"Police teams and fire department personnel rushed to the spot and launched a search operation, but despite hours of effort, he could not be found. The search will resume on Wednesday morning," a senior police officer said.

Devendra's brother Kishan identified him from a 10-second video circulating on social media that showed a man being swept away in the heavy flow of rainwater.

Police said along with the man, a scooter was also swept into the drain due to the force of the water. Rescue teams continued the operation till late in the evening but the victim has not been located yet. PTI SSJ OZ OZ