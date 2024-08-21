Man swept away by floodwaters in Himachal's Solan, NDRF recovers body

Shimla, Aug 21(PTI) A man died in Himachal Pradesh's Solan district after he was swept away by strong water currents in a flooded drain following heavy rains, police said on Wednesday.

The incident occurred on Tuesday night when Shashi Pal was travelling from his village, Manjyari, to Ramsahar in the Baddi area on a motorcycle, they said.

Pal got swept away in water while crossing a bridge across the Kattal Nullah as the water level surged due to heavy rains, police said.

On receiving information about the incident, a police team rushed to the spot but could not trace Pal.

Baddi SP Ilma Afroz immediately contacted the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) and a rescue operation was launched.

The NDRF team recovered the body of the victim from Dharmana Kund, two kilometres from the spot where he fell into the water.

Afroz said the body has been sent to the community health centre for postmortem. PTI BPL RPA