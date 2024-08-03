Man swept away in river, search on

Palghar, Aug 3 (PTI) A 21-year-old man was swept away by a strong water current in a river in Palghar district and feared drowned on Saturday, officials said.

The missing man and his friends visited the spot in the afternoon.

"Two of the three men entered the river, swollen due to heavy rain, for a swim. While one of them, Neeraj Chauhan was swept away by strong water currents, his friend managed to come out. The other friend waiting for them on the river bank raised an alarm, " a civic official said.

Chauhan remained untraced till Saturday evening, the official added.

Officials have urged the public to avoid rivers, seas, and other potentially hazardous areas during heavy rainfall and to avert such tragedies, preventive orders were issued by the district administration and police department. PTI COR NSK