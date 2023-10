Palghar, Oct 5 (PTI) Two persons were electrocuted in Palghar on Thursday morning while catching crabs, a civic official said.

Dinesh Bos (22) and Sujit Maskar (16) died after they came in contact with a live wire kept to trap pigs, District Disaster Management Cell chief Vivekanand Kadam said.

"The incident took place at 9:30am in Nandore Baswatpada village when the duo was catching crabs. Police has registered a case and are probing the incident," he said. PTI COR BNM BNM