Man, teenage girl jump in front of train in UP's Hapur

Hapur, Mar 14 (PTI) A 22-year-old man and a 17-year-old girl allegedly killed themselves by jumping in front of a train in the Garh Kotwali area of this Uttar Pradesh district early on Friday, police said.

The bodies were discovered on the tracks near the Syana Road railway gate. The incident occurred around 5:30 am.

Personnel from the Railway Protection Force (RPF) and the local police arrived on the scene and identified the dead.

SHO Neeraj Kumar told PTI that it appeared to be a case of suicide stemming from a love affair.

The reasons behind the decision remain unclear, he added.

The police sent the bodies for post-mortem and launched a probe, the SHO said.