Man tested positve for COVID-19 dies in Karnataka's Belagavi hospital

Bengaluru: In a second similar incident in Karnataka, an elderly man tested positive for COVID-19 has died at a hospital in Belagavi district, a senior official in health department said.

Harsh Gupta, Principal Secretary, Karnataka's Health and Family Welfare department confirmed the death.

According to health department sources, the 70-year-old patient, a resident of Benakanahalli village in Belagavi, died late Wednesday night, after being tested positive for Covid-19 in the morning.

He was allegedly suffering from age-related diseases and was admitted to Belagavi Institute of Medical Sciences District Hospital for treatment. When the Covid test was positive, he was immediately shifted to the Covid ward, added the sources.

On May 17, an 84-year-old-man with severe comorbidities died at a private hospital in Whitefield, Bengaluru and his Covid-19 test results came positive after his death. The health department bulletin pegged active Covid-19 cases at 126 in Karnataka as of May 28, with 40 new cases being reported on that day. According to a health department source, all district and tertiary hospitals in Karnataka are prepared to handle Covid-19 cases with necessary equipment.