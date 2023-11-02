Man tests positive for COVID-19 in Gujarat's Valsad district

Valsad, Nov 2 (PTI) A 55-year-old man has tested positive for COVID-19 in Gujarat's Valsad city and is being treated in the isolation ward of the local civil hospital, an official said on Thursday.

The Valsad district has reported a case of coronavirus infection after several months, he said.

The patient, hailing from neighbouring Navsari, was admitted to a private hospital here last month after having fever for several days, said Dr Manoj Patel, Epidemic Medical Officer (EMO) of Valsad.

He tested positive for COVID-19 a few days ago and was transferred to the civil hospital, he said.

The man's condition was stable, Dr Patel said.

It was being ascertained which variant of coronavirus the patient has been infected with, he said.

As per the Gujarat government's official portal, the state has five active COVID-19 cases at present.

During the pandemic, the state recorded around 12.9 lakh COVID-19 cases, out of which more than 11,000 patients died while others recovered, as per official figures. PTI COR KA KRK