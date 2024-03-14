Man thrashed after firing at neighbour in UP's Bulandshahr; both die in hospital

Bulandshahr (UP), Mar 14 (PTI) A man who allegedly shot at his neighbour was beaten to death by the victim's family in the Dibai area of this Uttar Pradesh district, police said on Thursday.

Advertisment

Superintendent of Police (Rural) Rohit Mishra said the alleged incident occurred late on Wednesday in the Chirori village.

An argument broke out between Vinod (40) and his neighbour Nem Singh (35) while they were drinking alcohol, Mishra said.

Vinod shot at Singh and attempted to flee but was caught by Singh's family members and thrashed, he added.

Vinod and Singh were admitted to a hospital where they succumbed to their injuries, the police said.

The main accused who thrashed Vinod has been taken into custody and legal action is being taken, Mishra said. PTI COR SAB HIG SZM