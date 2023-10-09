Man thrashed by bouncers in Gurugram pub, loses vision in one eye

Gurugram, Oct 9 (PTI) A 33-year-old man was allegedly thrashed by the bouncers in a bar in Sector 29 Market and other employees and lost vision in one eye, police said on Monday.

The man claimed the assailants also misbehaved with a female friend who was with him.

According to the complaint filed by Sumer Singh Vij, a resident of Maruti Vihar Sector 28, he had gone to a bar in Sector 29 Saturday night and ordered some food and drinks.

"All of a sudden I was attacked by the staff and owner of the bar. There were 8 to 10 people who attacked me. They punched me and threw me on the ground and stomped on my face as I lay down," Vij said in his complaint, police said.

Vij said the bouncers also attacked him with a fork and a knife.

"I have totally lost my vision in my left eye and cannot hear from my left ear. My face is swollen and I have bruises all over my body," he said.

According to his complaint, Vij said his right eye was bleeding and his lower jaw was broken.

He said his female friend was taken to the staircase where the assailants snatched her phone and assaulted her.

Following the complaint, an FIR was registered against the bar owner and staff members under sections 148 (rioting), 149 (unlawful assembly), 323 (causing hurt), and 506 (criminal intimidation) of the IPC at Sector 29 Police Station, said police.

"As per the complaint, an FIR was registered and we are seeking doctors' opinion. After this more sections of the IPC could be added in the FIR," Sector 29 Police Station SHO Inspector Amit Kumar said. PTI COR VN VN