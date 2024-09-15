Man thrashed by mob for assaulting minor; MP cops probe his claim of abducting another girl

Dindori, Sep 15 (PTI) A man was thrashed by a mob for assaulting a minor girl in Madhya Pradesh's Dindori district, a video of which went viral on social media, a police official said on Sunday.

Rahul Patel, a resident of Jabalpur, was nabbed by residents of Kohani Deori village on Saturday when he was assaulting a minor girl, Superintendent of Police Vahini Singh said.

"Patel also told villagers he and one Abhishek Mahobia had abducted a girl some one-and-half years ago from Kundam area and had sold her. A video of the villagers questioning him has gone viral on social media," the SP said.

"No missing report case is registered at Kundam police station in connection with the abductee girl Patel named. A probe in this matter is being carried out by the additional SP and sub divisional officer of police (SDOP). Mahobia was also questioned," she said.

Patel was placed under arrest and further probe is underway, Singh said. PTI ADU BNM