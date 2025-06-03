Man thrashed by mob in Noida Sector 53, run over by car

Noida, Jun 3 (PTI) A man was thrashed in Sector 53 here in full public view and later run over with a car by one of the assailants, police on Tuesday said.

The incident was captured on video and uploaded on social media.

One of the two videos that surfaced online, showed the bloodied victim, Saurabh, being struck by a Mahindra Thar and thrown into a roadside drain.

According to police at Sector 24 Police Station, the fight erupted over an Instagram post.

A special team has been formed to arrest four people -- Akash Amana, Aman Amana, Gaurav Chauhan, and Kunal Chauhan --, an officer said.

Noida Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police (ADCP) Sumit Kumar Shukla said, "Both parties know each other. Sector-24 Police Station has registered a case under relevant sections, and a police team has been formed to arrest the accused." PTI COR VN VN