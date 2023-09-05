Gurugram law and order crumbles as man doused with kerosene in road rage

Gurugram: A man was thrashed by a father-son pair and was doused with kerosene by another kin of the accused in a road rage incident in Wazirabad village here, police said Tuesday.

The incident happened Sunday around 10 pm when the victim, Inderjeet Yadav, who was on a scooter, gave an Ertiga car driver horn to move his vehicle and give him the way, police said.

According to the complaint filed by Yadav, he was going home on his scooter when he saw Pawan Kumar blocking the street with his Ertiga car near his house. Pawan got furious when Yadav gave him a horn.

"Pawan drove his car in reverse and hit my scooter and abused me. Pawan's father also came out and both thrashed me with sticks. The father even chewed my finger. After this, Pawan's son Naveen brought kerosene from his house and poured it on me and tried to burn me alive," Yadav said in his complaint, according to police.

Some people rescued him and rushed him to a hospital, police said.

Following the complaint, an FIR was registered against the three accused under sections 323 (causing hurt), 325 (voluntarily causing grievous hurt), and 34 (common intention) of the IPC at Sector 53 Police Station on Monday, said police.

"A probe is underway. The accused will be arrested soon," said ASI Joginder, the investigating officer.