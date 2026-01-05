Man thrashed, family assaulted in Delhi's Laxmi Nagar, one arrested

New Delhi, Jan 5 (PTI) A man was beaten, his wife allegedly molested and his son stripped and assaulted following a dispute in east Delhi's Laxmi Nagar, police said on Monday.

Police have arrested one of the accused, identified as Satish, who worked as a caretaker at a gym owned by the victim. The other suspects involved in the incident are at large.

According to the police, the confrontation was sparked by a dispute after Satish allegedly cheated the couple and took control of the gym.

The police received a PCR call regarding the incident on January 2. Upon reaching the spot, officials found the complainant and his family members injured. They were taken to Hedgewar Hospital for treatment.

After receiving medical care, the complainant and his family members visited the police station, where their statement were recorded.

Based on the complaint, a case has been registered under various sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS). This includes Section 115(2) for voluntary causing hurt, Section 126(2) for wrongful restraint, Section 329 for criminal trespass and house-trespass, Section 333 for house-trespass after preparation for hurt, assault.

Additional charges were filed under Section 74 for assault or criminal force to a woman with intent to outrage her modesty, Section 79 for word, gesture or act intended to insult the modesty of a woman, Section 351(3) for criminal intimidation and Section 3(5) for joint liability.

The police said efforts are on to apprehend the other accused. PTI SSJ AKY AKY