Man thrashed for breaking into house in Rajasthan's Barmer, forced to drink 'urine'; 2 held

Jaipur, Sep 21 (PTI) Two men were detained for allegedly thrashing a man, who broke into their house at night, and forcing him to drink urine in Rajasthan's Barmer, police said on Saturday.

Purported videos of the incident surfaced on Saturday, which showed the accused forcing the man to drink something from a bottle, they said.

Police said they took action after the video surfaced on Saturday.

Additional SP Barmer Jasaram Bose said that the victim had entered a house on Monday night. Those present in the house in Dhanau area caught him and took him to a farm, where they thrashed him, he said. They were also seen forcing him to drink something from a bottle which has been alleged to be urine, he said.

The Additional SP said that it was not confirmed whether urine was in bottle.

Police said the matter is being investigated further.