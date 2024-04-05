Man thrashed for giving money to kids to buy savouries in Thane district; FIR registered

Thane, Apr 5 (PTI) The police in Maharashtra’s Thane district on Friday registered a case against two individuals for allegedly thrashing a carpenter after he gave money to two kids to buy savouries, an official said.

The incident took place on Thursday when the 25-year-old complainant was on his way to a dargah in the Bhiwandi area.

Two children approached the complainant and asked him for money to buy savouries, the official said.

However, when the carpenter obliged, two men got into an argument with him, demanding to know why he had given money to the children.

The duo, later identified as Ameer Qureshi and Arif Qureshi, left the spot only to meet him a little further down. They allegedly beat him with a wooden stick and belt, leaving him injured.

The man is being treated in a local hospital, the official said, adding that the Bhoiwada police in the area have booked Ameer and Arif for voluntarily causing hurt by dangerous weapons or means under the Indian Penal Code. PTI COR NR