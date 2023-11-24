Advertisment
Man thrashed for spilling water on bike in north Delhi's Sangam Vihar

NewsDrum Desk
24 Nov 2023

New Delhi, Nov 23 (PTI) A man was thrashed by a man in Sangam Vihar area of north Delhi for allegedly spilling water on his motorcycle while cleaning a balcony of a hotel, police said on Thursday.

"On Wednesday, police got information that one Sameer was rushed to a hospital after he was thrashed by two men. A team from Wazirabad Police Station reached the spot and started an investigation," a senior police officer said.

Police said that Sameer was cleaning the balcony of a hotel, when water got spilled on a motorcycle parked nearby.

Two persons who had come to a local gym, including the motorcycle owner, thrashed Sameer and fled. "We have registered an FIR and started an investigation into the matter," the officer said. PTI BM VN VN

