Man 'thrashed' to death in West Bengal's Kulpi

Kolkata, Dec 15 (PTI) A man died after a group of people allegedly thrashed him at Kulpi in West Bengal’s South 24 Parganas district, a senior police officer said.

The incident took place at Kalitala area of Ramakrishnapur gram panchayat on Saturday night when Kunal Adhya (22) was returning home.

The officer said police were investigating reports that Adhya was beaten up by members of a rival group over a dispute concerning a local club.

Another person was seriously injured while trying to save Adhya during the alleged assault, he said.

He is undergoing treatment at a nearby hospital.

Security has been strengthened in the area, the officer added. PTI SUS RBT